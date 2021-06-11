Nottingham Forest potentially handed transfer boost as Burnley set sights on 20-year-old

Burnley are preparing a new bid for Stoke City defender Nathan Collins, casting doubt on a potential move for Nottingham Forest’s Joe Worrall.

According to The Sun, Burnley are set to be successful as they prepare a new £12million bid for the Republic of Ireland international, as they look set to beat Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea to his signature.

Collins made only 22 appearances in the Championship this season, having spent most of the season unavailable through injury.

The 20-year-old is highly regarded by the club, though, and the defender penned a new deal until 2024 back in the summer of 2019.

But Burnley finally look set to make progress in their bid to sign Collins, which casts doubt on a potential move for Nottingham Forest’s Joe Worrall.

Burnley have been long-term admirers of Worrall, and are said to remain interested in landing the 24-year-old this summer.

Worrall, who is also reportedly attracting interest from West Ham and Norwich, won the Reds’ Player of the Season award this season, after producing a series of impressive performances.

The Verdict

This should come as a massive boost for Nottingham Forest fans.

Of course, Worrall is a quality player who is still going to attract plenty of interest between now and the start of next season.

But Burnley are the club who have been strongly linked with Worrall for some time now, and the fact they are willing to splash £12million on another young, up and coming defender suggests that their sights are set elsewhere.