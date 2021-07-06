Nottingham Forest handed potential transfer boost as Premier League target opens door to move

Ryan Longman has opened the door to a loan move this summer as he weighs up his long-term future with Brighton.

The 20-year-old winger is highly-regarded at the Amex Stadium after progressing through the youth ranks at the club before heading out on loan to AFC Wimbledon last term where he scored nine goals and grabbed five assists in all competitions.

After returning to pre-season training with Brighton, Longman has been discussing his plans for the future.

Reports from Football Insider have claimed that Nottingham Forest are interested in a loan move for the winger, and according to Longman, he’s hoping to follow in the footsteps of Ben White by gaining experience in the Championship as he works towards his Premier League breakthrough with Brighton.

Speaking to My Albion TV, Longman said: “I will see what opportunity arises and take whatever comes onto the table. I would love to keep pushing myself and we will see what happens.

“I still think I need to prove myself, go to that next level, and keep pushing myself to be the best I can.”

Asked if a loan move to the Championship could be the next step for him, Longman said: “100%. I think that is the next step for me as a player.

“I need to test myself and keep pushing the limits.

“If a loan move is the right move for me then that is what it is.

“Ben White went out on loan a few times, that has worked for him and hopefully that will be a similar path for me.”

The verdict

This could be a real boost for Nottingham Forest.

Ryan Longman is a player with a big future ahead of him and it certainly makes sense for him to target a loan move to the Championship in order to reach the next level of his career.

For Forest this could be an ideal addition as they look to bring in energy and raw talent to the wide areas of their midfield.

Longman could do exactly that and given that he’s clearly open to a loan move, it could be the ideal time to make a move for the player.