Nottingham Forest handed potential boost as Southampton transfer stance emerges

Southampton are not expected to make any further signings beyond the addition of defender Lyanco, giving Nottingham Forest hope of keeping Joe Worrall.

The Saints are on the lookout for a new centre-half after recently selling Jannik Vestergaard to Leicester City for around £15million.

Hampshire Live reported last week that Ralph Hasenhuttl had set his sights on signing Worrall as a potential replacement for the Denmark international.

Worrall has been the subject of plenty of interest this summer, having been linked with the likes of West Ham, Brentford and Burnley.

But Southampton now look set to wrap up a deal to sign Lyanco from Serie A side Torino, as Hasenhuttl looks to replace Vestergaard.

According to Tom Leach of Hampshire Live, the Saints are not expected to be in the market for any other player this month once Lyanco arrives.

Just on this, as far as I understand the situation right now (and unless plans have changed), this will be the last piece of business the club will do this month, besides potentially signing a #SaintsFC B left-back. https://t.co/oLmobT3UU7 — Tom Leach (@TomLeachHL) August 20, 2021

This will come as a big boost for Forest as they look to cling onto Worrall, who won the club’s Player of the Season award last term.

The Verdict

Southampton look to have found their replacement for Vestergaard, which places doubt in their pursuit of Worrall.

Forest fans will be split down the middle when it comes to Worrall. Most will want him to stay, given the impact he makes at the back whenever he’s fit and plays.

But a big-money sale could really help them to get the ball rolling and bring in targets, having failed with bids for quite a few players this summer.