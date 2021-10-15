Nottingham Forest handed player boost as Sheffield United transfer stance outlined

Nottingham Forest have begun to string together some good results since the arrival of Steve Cooper as manager of the team and he’ll be further boosted with the news that they may be able to keep Max Lowe until the end of the season, rather than have him recalled due to his scintillating form, according to Yorkshire Live’s Nathan Hemmingham (via Nottinghamshire Live).

Forest looked like they would struggle again this campaign, having had a bad start to the new season under Chris Hughton. The side were no doubt hoping to be back amongst the top six battlers but instead found themselves lurking precariously near the bottom end of the league instead.

After relieving the former Brighton man of his duties, they then turned to Cooper, who has made an instant impact.

Quiz: Have Nottingham Forest ever been involved in these 18 scenarios?

1 of 18 Won the European Cup back-to-back Yes No

The club’s results have picked up and they are now looking more like the title-challenging Nottingham Forest compared to the one that troubled only the relegation places.

Part of the reason is down to the impressive performances of some of their summer signings, namely loan signings Lowe and Djed Spence. On each wing, they’ve impressed massively and now the club’s fans are desperate for them to land the players on a more permanent basis.

There has been a worry though that due to the superb performances of Lowe, that his parent club might want to recall him to their side as they too bid for a promotion spot.

However, according to Nathan Hemmingham (via Nottinghamshire Live) it doesn’t look likely that the Blades will be bringing Lowe back to the side – which means that Forest should be able to benefit from the player for at least the remainder of his loan spell there.

It’s great news for Cooper and co, who will be overjoyed to know that one of their most important players so far won’t be pulled back to his parent side suddenly as they try and burst back towards the play-off places.

The Verdict

Max Lowe has been sensational for Nottingham Forest so far and it does beg the question as to why the Blades let him go on loan to a divisional rival in the first place. The player has looked sharp and has certainly been up to scratch in the second tier and Steve Cooper will be happy to have such an asset in his side.

There is definitely a worry that he might be recalled midway through an important season for Forest but this report apparently has quashed those worries and the club’s fans will be happy to hear it. If they can keep Lowe until at least the end of the year, then it’ll be great news for all involved at the club.