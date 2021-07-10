Nottingham Forest handed fresh hope in pursuit of reunion with loan midfielder

Nottingham Forest’s chances of re-signing midfielder Filip Krovinovic have seemingly been given a boost, according to a report from Portuguese outlet A Bola, via Sport Witness.

Krovinovic spent the second half of last season on loan with Forest from Benfica, making 19 appearances for the club, scoring once.

It was reported earlier this summer that Forest were keen to re-sign Krovinovic on loan again for next season, but that Benfica were preferring a permanent sale for between €6million and €8million, amid interest from the likes of CSKA Moscow.

Now however, it seems as though the situation may have changed, in a way that could open the door for Forest.

According to this latest update, Benfica are now stepping up their efforts to get Krovinovic out of their squad, after leaked audio of him criticising manager Jorge Jesus became public.

It is thought that while the Portuguese giants would still prefer to sell, a loan move away for next season is a more likely outcome.

But although Benfica themselves apparently want to loan Krovinovic to another Portuguese side, player himself is said to prefer a move abroad.

The Verdict

This does seem like an opportunity for Forest.

It seems as though the stance of both Benfica and Krovinovic over the situation, set up the right circumstances for him to return to The City Ground.

As a result, given they were reportedly interested earlier in the summer, and have yet to fill the void by signing anyone who might take over from Krovinovic, you imagine these claims ought to attract their attention.

Indeed, with Krovinovic having impressed for Forest earlier this year, and given he now looks to be available, this is surely something they ought to at least be looking at potentially taking advantage of.