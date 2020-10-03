Nottingham Forest handed encouragement in chase for international

Slaven Bilic has offered an update on the future of some of West Bromwich Albion’s fringe players and the comments could be of interest to Nottingham Forest who are being linked with Kamil Grosicki.

The Reds have had a tough start to the season so far in the Sky Bet Championship and really need to get a win against Bristol City this weekend or you do fear for Sabri Lamouchi’s future as manager.

Away from that, though, the transfer window remains open for a little bit longer and Grosicki has been linked with a move to the City Ground.

With that said, then, Bilic’s comments on the future of his fringe players, when asked about the likes of Grosicki, should make for encouraging reading if the Reds do want to get him in.

Bilic was asked about the potential for exits and said (quoted via Yorkshire Live):

“That would be good. That’s also an important part of the transfer window, not only because of the budget and it would ease the wages, but because it’s not good to have a squad too big, who’d continue to train after the transfer window shuts.

“We’ll see. They have their contracts, the players who are missing are optimistic that something is going to happen in the club.”

Quiz: Did these 12 ex-Nottingham Forest players actually ever score for the club?

1 of 12 Kelvin Wilson? Yes No

The Verdict

Whether Grosicki has Forest lined up remains to be seen but the Reds have been linked with him so this could be an interesting set of comments from Bilic for fans of the club.

Grosicki perhaps hasn’t shown his best levels consistently for West Brom but did a good job for Hull and it remains to be seen where he’ll end up for the rest of the season at least.