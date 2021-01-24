Nottingham Forest handed boost as Premier League club’s new stance on key man emerges

Nottingham Forest centre-back Joe Worrall has dropped below Stoke City’s Nathan Collins on Burnley’s list of transfer targets, according to a report from The Sun.

Worrall was linked with a move to Turf Moor in the summer and the Clarets were tipped to reignite their interest this month, with ALK Capital’s takeover meaning Sean Dyche may have money to spend.

Fresh reports from The Sun have indicated, however, that Collins is now Burnley’s top centre-back target with his impressive performances this season moving him above the Forest man in the minds of the Premier League club.

In September it was suggested that the Reds wanted £12 million for Worrall and it seems as if it will cost similar for the Clarets to sign their new top target – with Stoke’s valuation of the 19-year-old understood to be above £10 million.

This news will likely come as a relief for Chris Hughton, who saw his Reds hammered 5-1 in the FA Cup yesterday and are not out of the Championship relegation battle yet.

Having missed the early part of the 2020/21 campaign due to illness, Worrall has been ever-present since and looks likely to be a key man for Forest moving forward.

The Verdict

This is a boost and will likely be music to the ears of the City Ground faithful but Stoke supporters may well be very concerned.

Worrall has been a long-term target of Dyche’s, with the Burnley boss having first made an offer back in 2018, but it seems the interest in Collins could mean Forest can hold onto their man.

Losing the 24-year-old now could be a major blow for Forest after their shaky start to the season.

We’re yet to see Burnley flex their newfound financial muscles after the takeover at Turf Moor but it seems an EFL defender is high on their list of priorities.