Nottingham Forest handed big transfer boost in race to sign Philip Zinckernagel

Watford are in the process of cutting down their attacking options ahead of their return to the Premier League, and according to the Watford Observer, Philip Zinckernagel is one name who the club would be open to leaving.

Zinckernagel was brought to Hertfordshire during the January transfer window and went on to make 21 appearances for the club, scoring once and assisting a further five goals.

The attack-minded midfielder floated between a regular start and an impact substitute during his time with Watford, but now Watford are heading up a division, he is deemed surplus to requirements.

The arrivals of Josh King, Emmanuel Dennis, Ashley Fletcher, and Kwadwo Baah have seemingly played a part in Watford’s reluctance to keep the Danish midfielder, but it seems that his availability could boost Nottingham Forest, who have been in pursuit for a while now.

The Dane signed a contract until 2026 upon arrival, meaning that it would be very difficult for the Championship club to finance a permanent deal.

With that in mind, the Watford Observer’s report states that Forest have approached Watford regarding a loan deal.

The verdict

Zinckernagel was an instant hit in the Championship and proved to be a creative spark as Watford secured promotion back to the Premier League.

The fact that he was so influential at times means it is a bit of a surprise that Watford are not willing to try him out in the Premier League.

For Forest, Zinckernagel provides an attacking threat and that is exactly what the club needs at present. 37 goals in a league campaign for Chris Hughton’s side is not acceptable for a club like Forest, and this signing would certainly help create the necessary chances to win football matches.

A move to Nottinghamshire would also be a big test for Zinckernagel. If he is able to consistently perform, then he would only boost his chances of returning to Watford and playing a part in the Premier League, should they remain a top-tier club the following season.

