Nottingham Forest given potential transfer hope on £20m-rated star

Tottenham Hotspur have shortlisted Middlesbrough full-back Djed Spence as a potential summer target but are not front runners for his signature at this stage, according to journalist Jacque Talbot who spoke to Give Me Sport.

The 21-year-old was a shining light for Nottingham Forest during the 2021/22 campaign, appearing as one of the first names on the teamsheet and operating both as a wing-back and a more defensive full-back for Steve Cooper’s men this term.

His three goals and five assists in 50 competitive appearances last term understates his attacking impact during his time at the City Ground, proving to be a constant threat down the right-hand side as he formed a formidable partnership with Brennan Johnson.

With this, it’s perhaps no surprise to see Spence attract interest from elsewhere with sides from across Europe including Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester City and Bayern Munich just some of the teams linked with the England youth international.

Spurs previously looked set to win the race for his signature with insider John Wenham telling Football Insider that he was 99% sure the wing-back would be arriving in the English capital during the summer.

However, Talbot believes otherwise, adding that no side are currently leading the race as Forest prepare a bid for the £20m-rated player ahead of the transfer window opening next month.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, the journalist said: “He’s definitely on Spurs’ list, but I don’t think they’re frontrunners, no one is a frontrunner at this point.

“Loads of people like him, he’s been focusing on the [Championship play-off] final, then he will make a decision for whoever comes in with the most ambitious offer.”

The Verdict:

Considering that previous Spurs report regarding Spence, Forest will be breathing a sigh of relief because they will be desperate to win the race for the 21-year-old’s signature considering how impressive he’s been.

He may operate as a wing-back – but he had an extraordinary influence on Steve Cooper’s side as a considerable threat on the right and would be a big miss if he doesn’t secure a return to the City Ground.

Boro will have a decent amount of power at the negotiating table considering he has two years left on his contract at the Riverside Stadium – but Spence will surely want to return to the East Midlands after enduring such a successful spell there.

As one of the first names on the teamsheet at the City Ground, he’s likely to be a regular starter for them once again next season if Forest secure an agreement, game time he won’t be guaranteed at the likes of Bayern and Spurs.

If he does prove to be a success, he can then move on to an even bigger club in the future. But to move from Boro to a team competing in the Champions League would be a risk at this stage and an unnecessary one if he gets the option to return to the Midlands.