Nottingham Forest given fresh hope of reaching transfer agreement with Brighton

Brighton and Hove Albion will allow Nottingham Forest target Ryan Longman to leave the club on loan this summer.

Forest were linked with a move for Longman last month, with Football Insider reporting the Reds’ interest in the attacker.

The 20-year-old caught the eye on loan in League One last season, scoring nine goals in 52 games across all competitions for AFC Wimbledon.

Upon his return to the AMEX Stadium, Longman’s future looked uncertain. The forward had entered the final year of his contract at Albion, and a new deal had still yet to be agreed.

Longman has now penned a new two-year deal on the South Coast, but there is still a possibility that he could leave the club this summer.

Brighton’s technical director Dan Ashworth said, via the Argus: “Ryan is keen to continue to learn and wants to build on what that experience has given him.

“We are currently reviewing his situation, and that is likely to involve another season on loan, but we are confident he has another good year ahead of him.”

Hughton will be in the market for attacking reinforcements this summer, with his side scoring only 37 goals in 46 games in the Championship last season.

The Verdict

A loan move for Longman now seems to be a possibility, but for me, it may only be a quick fix to Forest’s problems.

He’s undoubtedly a positive, exciting player who did well for Wimbledon in League One last term, and would add much-needed goal threat to the Reds’ attack.

But it’s about time Forest started acquiring these type of young players on permanent deals, rather than loaning them in all the time.

They loaned in Luke Freeman and Anthony Knockaert last season, and now lack a lot of depth going forward after the pair returned to their parent clubs.