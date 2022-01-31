Nottingham Forest given fresh hope in long running transfer pursuit

It seems Nottingham Forest could yet pull off the late January signing of Blackpool winger Josh Bowler.

That’s after a report from the Blackpool Gazette revealed that Forest are edging closer to the Seasiders’ asking price for the sale of the 22-year-old.

Forest have been heavily linked with Bowler throughout the January transfer window, and have reportedly already seen multiple bids rejected by Blackpool.

Now however, it seems that with just a few hours of the window left to go, Forest’s pursuit of the winger may not be done yet.

According to this latest update, Steve Cooper’s side are ‘edging closer’ to meeting Blackpool’s asking price for the winger.

Bowler only signed a one-year deal with Blackpool when he joined in the summer, although the club do have the option to extend that deal by a further 12 months.

Speaking recently, Blackpool manager Neil Critchley admitted that he is hopeful that Bowler will still be at the club beyond the deadline, although it now remains to be seen if he will get that wish.

The Verdict

This could be some late coup for Forest if they are able to do a deal for Bowler.

With it being reported earlier on deadline day that Forest were out of the race for Jed Wallace, missing out on another winger in Bowler could have been another blow.

Now though, it seems that may not be the case, and Bowler’s performances this season do suggest he could be a useful addition for Forest, as they push for a play-off place.

But with so little to time remaining until the market closes, it seems this could be one that goes all the way down to the wire.