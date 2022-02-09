Nottingham Forest forward’s future becomes clearer

Nottingham Forest forward Keinan Davis will be given a chance by Aston Villa in pre-season to prove his worth before making a judgement on his decision, according to the Premier League side’s manager Steven Gerrard who spoke to Birmingham World.

The 23-year-old arrived on a loan spell at the City Ground in the early stages of last month, failing to get a summer move to Stoke City because of an injury but returning to fitness in time to win a temporary transfer to the East Midlands.

The striker department was one area the second-tier side failed to address during the summer despite only scoring 37 goals in 46 Championship games last term – and Steve Cooper moved to ensure he didn’t make the same mistake Forest’s recruitment team made in the summer in being unable to recruit in this position.

Quiz: Did these 26 ex-Nottingham Forest players score more or less than 20 goals during their time at the club?

1 of 26 Lewis McGugan More Less

Davis has been a key player in the absence of Lewis Grabban recently and with the latter facing a period of time out of action, the Villa loanee and Sam Surridge will be crucial as the Reds look to force their way into the top six.

Surridge arrived permanently from Stoke on deadline day, but Grabban’s future looks uncertain with his contract expiring at the end of the campaign and this is why some Forest supporters may want to see Davis come in on a permanent agreement to bolster their front line for the long term.

This doesn’t look set to be an option though according to his parent club’s boss Gerrard, who wants to take a closer look at the forward in the summer.

Speaking to Birmingham World, the Liverpool legend said: “Keinan is at an age where he hasn’t really posted consecutive numbers in terms of appearances or goals throughout his career yet.

“He’s obviously a big talent but it would have been probably the wrong decision to hold him back and keep him here to compete with Ollie [Watkins] and Danny [Ings] in the 9 position as there’s no guarantee he would have got the game time that he needs at this stage in his career.

“We’re hoping he can stay healthy, he can continue knocking the appearances out and keep adding goals and really help contribute to Forest finishing the season strong and again, like Cam [Archer], he will come away with us on pre-season, we will give him opportunities, we will see where he’s at and we’ll make a decision from there.”

The Verdict:

You could easily see Forest being the victims of their own success here – because Gerrard will be persuaded by Davis to take him on a pre-season tour if he performs well at Forest – and his current side will want him permanently if he can maximise his performance levels.

However, if Cooper has anything to do with the recruitment strategy, they will forget about the 23-year-old in the early stages of the summer window and focus on bringing in other targets to get themselves in the best possible shape for next season.

It wouldn’t make sense for the Welshman to wait on the Villa forward to make another move to the City Ground when that isn’t a certainty, although the latter should be pushing for a permanent move away if he isn’t going to get regular football in the Midlands.

At 23, he can no longer afford to sit on the bench and in the stands if he wants to make the most of his career, so he needs to issue an ultimatum to the Villa hierarchy on his future.

This is no longer about money, this is about first-team opportunities and fulfilling his potential, so a move back to Forest (either temporarily or permanent) could potentially be on the cards at some point.