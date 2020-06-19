Nottingham Forest finalise important agreement

Nottingham Forest have announced that Sabri Lamouchi has signed a new contract with the club.

The 48-year-old was appointed as Forest’s new manager in the summer of 2019, as he took over the managerial hot seat at The City Ground from Martin O’Neill.

Lamouchi has wasted no time in making his mark on the Nottingham Forest team either, as they’re currently well in contention to challenge for promotion into the Premier League.

The Reds are currently sat fifth in the Championship table, and will be hoping they can pick up where they left off in their bid for promotion this term.

Speaking in an interview with the club’s official website after his new contract was confirmed, Lamouchi expressed his delight at committing his long-term future to the club, and is confident that he can take the club forward in the right direction.

“I am honoured to be staying at this fantastic football club. It was always my intention to stay here for a long period when I signed last year.

“We have started to build a good team with fantastic characters and I am so pleased to be able to continue on my journey with them. I feel humbled by the level of support the fans have shown me since I arrived on day one and I am truly grateful for this.”

Nottingham Forest are set to return to competitive action in the Championship on Saturday, when they take on an out-of-form Sheffield Wednesday side at Hillsborough.

The Verdict:

The City Ground faithful will be delighted to have Lamouchi tied down to a new deal with the club.

I’ll admit that I had my doubts as to whether he would be the right manager to take them forward, but he’s certainly proven me wrong.

Forest have been brilliant this season, and I think they’ll be the favourites to win promotion via the play-offs if they’re to finish inside the top-six this term.

You have to feel as though the club will back Lamouchi financially in the summer as well, especially after he’s committed to a new deal.