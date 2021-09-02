Nottingham Forest finalise deal for 27-y/o free agent

Nottingham Forest have completed the signing of Rodrigo Ely on a free transfer on a deal until the end of the season.

🇧🇷 Brazilian defender Rodrigo Ely signs for The Reds ✍️ 🌳🔴 #NFFC — Nottingham Forest FC ❤️ (@NFFC) September 2, 2021

The centre-back is available having left La Liga outfit Alaves in the summer after an injury-hit previous campaign that restricted him to just eight appearances in the league.

However, prior to that the former AC Milan man had been a key performer for the Spanish outfit as they established themselves in the top-flight.

Now, Ely will be moving to the east Midlands though, with Forest announcing his arrival on their official site this afternoon.

That will give boss Chris Hughton more depth in the centre of defence, with the new recruit set to compete with the likes of Joe Worrall and Scott McKenna for a place in the XI.

The Reds have been able to do this deal as Ely is without a club following his release, meaning he could still be signed outside the of deadline, which was at 11pm on Tuesday night.

Forest are back in action against Cardiff in ten days time.

The verdict

This came out of nowhere but Forest fans will probably be pleased with the news considering the pedigree Ely arrives with.

Whilst he has had injury issues over the years, he has been playing at a high standard with Alaves and at 27, he should still have a lot to offer moving forward.

On a free transfer until the end of the season it’s a low risk move and even though the fans will probably need to be patient as he gets up to speed, it’s a signing that could pay off over the course of the campaign.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.