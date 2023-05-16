Nottingham Forest U18s boss Warren Joyce is on the radar of Burnley as they look to find someone to manage their academy, according to yesterday's report from the Daily Mail.

The former Manchester United coach currently works at the City Ground and has experienced success in the East Midlands, guiding them to the FA Cup youth final last year.

However, his future at Forest is currently unclear at this stage with the 58-year-old yet to be offered a contract to extend his stay at his current club.

Warren Joyce's CV

Although he has spent a chunk of his coaching career working for academies, Joyce has also managed at a senior level, boosting his CV.

To be frank, his time at Wigan Athletic didn't work out at all and he departed the DW Stadium less than five months after he was appointed.

The Latics were relegated at the end of that season - and you feel Joyce's poor time at the helm was very costly despite the fact Gary Caldwell and Graham Barrow didn't do too much better that term.

But the 58-year-old has also taken charge of Royal Antwerp and Melbourne City before, with his understanding of Belgian football likely to come in handy if he arrives at Turf Moor.

Kompany has utilised the Belgian market to bring players in during the 2022/23 campaign - and it wouldn't be a surprise to see quite a few youngsters from the nation arrive this summer as well.

Who would he be working with at Burnley?

In terms of his staff, Charlie Adam seems to be firmly involved in the Clarets' academy and it would be valuable for Joyce to have someone of the former Blackpool midfielder's calibre alongside him.

In terms of players, Denis Franchi could potentially play regularly for the youth team again next season if he isn't sent out on loan.

Similar applies to CJ Egan-Riley who will probably find his game time limited next season unless he goes out on a different loan spell.

Frankie Deane, Marcel Lewis, Deji Sotona and Renaldo Torraj are just some of the other players who are on course to play for the academy next season, although some of those including Sotona will be desperate to make their mark at a first-team level sooner rather than later.

Would this be a good appointment?

Considering he has experienced coaching at Man United and with the CV he has, this would surely be a shrewd move from the Clarets who may need to rely on their academy if they want to achieve success without spending too much.

Their business in the transfer market this season shows that they want their academy to be as successful as possible - and it wouldn't be a shock if there's more investment in the youth system this summer with more fresh faces coming in.

Joyce may want to make a few signings to put his stamp on things anyway, so this would be an exciting appointment that could potentially pay dividends for the Championship champions.

In terms of whether the 58-year-old should make this switch, it's a tricky one because if Forest are wanting to keep him, it wouldn't be the worst outcome for him if he stayed where he was.

But the opportunity to move to Turf Moor and work with a talented coach like Vincent Kompany would also be tempting, so it will be interesting to see what happens regarding his future.