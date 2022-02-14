Nottingham Forest favourite hits out at 27-y/o after incident in Stoke City draw

Garry Birtles insists that Brice Samba has to learn from his moment of madness in Nottingham Forest’s 2-2 draw with Stoke City on Saturday.

The Reds keeper was sent off for hitting out at Phil Jagielka late on, despite being in control of the ball at the time. As a result, he gave away a needless penalty, which Lewis Baker scored, and was sent off.

Whilst Forest battled back to get a point with ten men, boss Steve Cooper was still annoyed at Samba after the game and he didn’t try to make an excuse for the stopper.

And, speaking on Nottinghamshire Live’s Garibaldi Red podcast, former European Cup winner Birtles was equally unimpressed with the actions of Samba.

“That moment of madness, what can you say? The manager and his coaching staff didn’t even look at Samba as he walked past. I quite liked that.

“You’ve got to put it to bed now, it’s gone, you can’t change it. But the big thing is he has got to learn from it. If he doesn’t learn from it, then you shouldn’t be there, because it was a horrendous mistake. But we got away with it.”

The verdict

You can’t really argue with Birtles here, as it was a crazy moment from Samba, which is something that he has threatened to do in the past as well.

But, as he also adds, it’s happened now and you can be sure that the keeper is more gutted than anyone about what happened, even though Ryan Yates rescued him on the day with the late equaliser.

Missing out on upcoming games through suspension will hurt Samba at this stage of the season, and it’s something that can’t happen again moving forward.

