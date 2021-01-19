Nottingham Forest fans will surely love pundit’s play-off prediction ahead of Middlesbrough test

Andy Hinchcliffe has tipped Nottingham Forest to become surprise play-off contenders this season.

The Reds endured a torrid start to the campaign that saw them hovering perilously close to the relegation zone during the first half of this term.

However things have improved significantly of late.

Chris Hughton has seen Forest go on a run of seven matches without defeat as they prepare to take on Middlesbrough on Wednesday evening, and according to Hinchcliffe, they’re showing the sort of form that could see them squeeze into the top six by the end of the season.

Speaking on the Sky Sports EFL Podcast, Hinchcliffe said: “Considering the start they made to the season it was always going to be about staying up first and foremost.

“But you look at the players at Forest with Grabban, Knockaert, Taylor, Ameobi, Lolley – they’ve got some great individual players there – some of the best in the Championship when they’re on song.

“They’re 15 points off the play-offs and in this league you can’t say that it’s impossible because this is a very different Forest now. Chris is starting to put his stamp on the team.

“We have to start judging Forest on the last six games and say that if that team continues to play in this way then it’s not unthinkable that they could put a run together and possible challenge for the top six.

“There’s a lot of work to do but I feel that with Chris and the individuals that they have there’s a possibility that it could happen.”

The Verdict

While Andy Hinchcliffe is right that a play-off push could be on the cards, there has to be a degree of realism.

With so many games left in the season it’d be a big ask for Chris Hughton’s side to extend their unbeaten run and close the gap on the top six – particularly with so many clubs between them and the play-offs.

Never say never, but it would be a huge achievement if Forest were to show that sort of consistency – something that they certainly haven’t been able to do so far this season.