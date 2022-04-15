Nottingham Forest fans should love EFL expert’s prediction on Bournemouth v Middlesbrough

Sky Sports EFL expert David Prutton has predicted that Bournemouth’s winless run will stretch to three games when they play Middlesbrough today – allowing Nottingham Forest to make up more ground on them in the race for automatic promotion.

The Cherries have faltered recently with a defeat to West Bromwich Albion and a draw with Sheffield United meaning in-form Forest have closed the gap on them to six points.

Scott Parker’s side have still got some breathing space but as both teams still have seven games to play that will disappear quickly should the hosts continue to wobble.

The visit of play-off hopefuls Boro should pose a tough test for Bournemouth despite the visitors suffering defeat in both of their last two games.

A win for either team could be massive, particularly with another fixture on Easter Monday, but, in his predictions for Sky Sports, Prutton has forecasted a 1-1 draw at the Vitality Stadium.

He explained: “Now this is a big, big game. Bournemouth have just suffered a little bump again in their last two games, and suddenly the menacing presence of Nottingham Forest is looming on the horizon.

“Middlesbrough themselves have also suffered two defeats at the wrong time. They are still well-placed but need a lot of wins between now and the end of the season to get them into the top six. I can’t see a win at the Vitality, though. Score draw.”

That result could see the Teessiders drop as far back as five points from sixth place while Bournemouth may see their cushion over Huddersfield Town, who they have two games in hand over, cut to two points and Forest move to within four points of them ahead of their game at the Vitality Stadium in May.

The Verdict

While this result wouldn’t be hugely useful for either the Cherries or Boro given their respective aspirations, you’d have to say that Forest will be the real winners if the game finishes 1-1.

Supporters of the East Midlands club should be excited by this prediction, though Steve Cooper’s side will need to get the job done against Luton Town to make the most of it.

Second place is still Bournemouth’s to lose at this point but their Championship clash with Forest in May means the race for that final automatic promotion spot is tighter than the current points difference would indicate.

After two defeats on the bounce, Boro may feel that a point away at the Vitality Stadium is a good one but it would still likely see them lose ground on the top six.