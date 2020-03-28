Nottingham Forest fans called to back ‘Fly the Flag’ campaign to support NHS and Age UK amid EFL break

Support the amazing work of the NHS and AGE UK by getting involved in the #FLYTHEFLAG campaign, to find out more click here!

Nottingham Forest will be hoping they can get their promotion bid back on track when they return to action, with all fixtures call to a halt after recent events.

The Reds were beaten 3-0 by Millwall in their last match, and the City Ground faithful will be keen to see their side return to winning ways at the earliest of opportunities.

With football not set to return until the 30th April at the moment though, supporters are likely to be looking for something to do on a Saturday afternoon.

Forest fans are just some of the supporters that have been urged to back the ‘Fly the Flag’ campaign that was introduced by Snack Media to raise money for Age UK and the NHS after recent off-the-field events.

They gave been called to wear their club’s shirts and wave flags or scarves before uploading the photos/videos onto Twitter with the hashtag #FLYTHEFLAG attached to the post on Saturday 28th March at 3pm.

Snack Media’s CEO Niall Coen spoke out about the campaign, and is hoping to raise as much money as possible for the two charities.

“This is an incredibly difficult time for many people, so it’s important we come together and help those in need where we can.

“The NHS have done a tremendous job but it’s only going to get harder for them. It’s vital we support our health service as much as we can. Brave doctors, nurses, volunteers and more are putting themselves at risk to help those suffering and we couldn’t be more grateful, for without them this situation would be so much worse.

“Age UK are on the frontline as well, supporting the elderly through what is an extremely difficult time for them. Everyone must be looked after through this pandemic and Age UK’s work to fight Coronavirus is one we’re eager to support.

“I urge everyone to wave their flags in solidarity and donate to the charities to help them in the fight against this outbreak.”

Nottingham Forest are set to return to action on the 2nd May when they’re due to take on relegation-threatened Stoke City at the City Ground, in a game they’ll be expected to pick up three important points from.

That could be subject to change though, as recent off-the-field events continue to dominate the headlines across the UK.