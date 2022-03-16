Nottingham Forest fan pundit wades in on Ethan Horvath/Brice Samba dilemma that Steve Cooper now has

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Nottingham Forest shot-stopper Ethan Horvath has done well since coming in for Brice Samba but it may be time to throw the latter back into the starting lineup, according to FLW’s Nottingham Forest fan pundit Des Oldham who delivered his verdict on the goalkeeping situation.

The United States international was forced to step up following Samba’s dismissal against Stoke City last month, with the 27-year-old lashing out at Steven Fletcher in the box and with that, also conceding a penalty.

Lewis Baker’s spot-kick looked set to make the 27-year-old pay for his actions – but Ryan Yates popped up in stoppage time to rescue a point for the hosts – going unbeaten in the league since then.

Samba missed the next three games as he served his suspension, but hasn’t managed to force his way back into the starting lineup just yet with Horvath conceding just twice in a five-game spell and putting in some assured performances in the Reds’ quest to force their way into the promotion mix.

This has provided manager Steve Cooper with a real dilemma in this position with some crucial games coming up, having to choose between dropping an in-form goalkeeper and continuing to freeze his usual number one out of the starting 11.

Though he has been impressed with Forest’s understudy’s performances recently, FLW’s Nottingham Forest fan pundit Oldham is one supporter who would like to see Samba regain his place.

He said: “Ethan Horvath has done really well since he replaced Samba after his sending off.

“He’s made some great saves, he’s getting more and more confident with each game.

“There are still areas he needs to improve. His distribution is nowhere near what Samba’s is and personally, I’d slightly prefer to see Samba back in goal.

“With the games coming thick and fast, with the importance growing in the push for the play-offs and the pending cup game, I think it’s key to have your first 11 out.

“I think Samba will have learnt from his mistakes and it’s perhaps time to put him back in goal.”

The Verdict:

Although Max Lowe and Steve Cook’s absence will give Cooper a dilemma, this goalkeeping issue is likely to be the biggest headache the Welshman will have from now until the end of the season considering how crucial this position is.

Putting Jack Colback on the left is much less risky than swapping shot-stoppers at this stage and you could certainly make a case for both to be starters, something they should be commended for because that just shows how good their performances have been.

In terms of Horvath, he would rightly feel harshly treated if he was to be dropped now after putting in some solid performances and if he was to come back in later in the season in the event Samba becomes unavailable again, it remains to be seen what headspace he would be in.

Some would argue it makes no sense to drop him as he continues to gain confidence and a connection with his team, with a change in this area potentially destabilising the Reds at a crucial time in their campaign.

However, it almost seems like it’s now or never for Cooper if he does want to put Samba back in, so many fans will also be seeing things from Oldham’s point of view, especially with his distribution proving to be a real asset for the second-tier side.

Forest’s recruitment team should be commended for creating this competition – because that was lacking until Horvath’s arrival in the summer.