Nottingham Forest fan pundit reacts as Steve Cooper weighs up transfer move for 22-year-old

Burton Albion right-back Tom Hamer has emerged as a transfer target at Championship level, with Nottingham Forest and Hull City keeping an eye on the 22-year-old, according to The Sun’s Alan Nixon.

Possessing the versatility to operate anywhere across the backline, and more advanced as a wing-back, Hamer has featured for the Brewers 31 times in the league this season.

Progressing through the academy ranks at Oldham Athletic, the young full-back spent two and a half years of regularly featuring for the Latics, before a move to Burton was sanctioned in January 2021.

With the Reds named as one of the clubs who are in pursuit, FLW’s Nottingham Forest fan pundit Des Oldham addressed the interest coming from the Championship club: “With the likely scenario that Djed Spence will go back to Middlesbrough, the signing of Tom Hamer could prove to be quite an important one.

“Of course, we will be looking for a right-back but also for a player with a little versatility, Steve Cooper likes to change the formation from time to time to suit the opponents, to suit the way the game is going.

“So, if Hamer can play at centre-back, it will just add another string to his bow, and of course, Cooper really likes to works on young players and develop them. He’s got a great record in doing so.

“So, it is somebody, from the stats, from the clubs he moved from, to, he’s obviously on an upward curve, and Forest might be the next step along that.”

The verdict

Hamer has proven to be a reliable part of Burton’s defence, and at just 22 years of age, he has already racked up a lot of EFL experience.

The defender has also shown excellent levels of maturity and reliability, with his progression up the Football League pyramid perhaps justifying a Championship move in the summer.

As Des quite rightly alludes to, Cooper works wonders with young players and this could be an excellent move for both Hamer and the Reds.

It would be interesting to see if Forest change their stance should promotion be secured at the end of the season, with the Reds pushing hard for a Premier League spot for the 2022/23 campaign.