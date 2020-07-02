Nottingham Forest fall short in pursuit of midfielder

Nottingham Forest will not be pursuing midfielder Bruno Paz this summer, according to reports from Portuguese media outlet A Bola.

Paz has struggled to make an impact for Sporting Lisbon in recent seasons, making just the one appearance for the first-team which came in the Europa League back in December 2018.

The 22-year-old has endured problems with injury which sidelined for him a lengthy amount of time, and he has since featured only for their Under-23 side.

Forest, along with Reading and Brentford, were linked with Paz back in May, with the Reds said to have made an offer for the defensive midfielder.

But now, it is claimed by A Bola that Forest have given up in their pursuit of the Brazilian, after failing to meet Sporting’s demands.

Sporting are said to be holding out for €3m for the midfielder, but Forest have only offered €1.5m, and the player’s next destination will now be anywhere other than Forest.

Forest could be in the market for a new midfielder this summer, with Ben Watson’s future at the City Ground up in the air.

The Verdict

Paz looks to be a really energetic and combative midfielder, but his lack of game time worries me.

He’s only featured once for Sporting’s first-team, so I get why Forest don’t want to pay over the odds for him as it would be a risk.

There are probably better options out there for Sabri Lamouchi’s side, as they look to make a long-awaited return to the Premier League.