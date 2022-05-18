Nottingham Forest facing potential Premier League punishment following Billy Sharp incident

Nottingham Forest could end up playing their first Premier League match behind closed doors if they win promotion to the top flight in the Championship play-off final next weekend, according to the Daily Mail.

Forest secured their passage to Wembley on Tuesday night with a two-legged victory over Sheffield United, who clawed back a two-goal deficit in the second leg at the City Ground to take the tie to penalties.

Brice Samba was Forest’s hero, saving three Blades spot-kicks to set up a clash with Huddersfield Town next Sunday – but a disgraceful incident marred the joyous celebrations post-match.

Quiz: 24 facts every Nottingham Forest supporter should know about their club – Can you score full marks?

1 of 24 What year were Forest founded? 1855 1865 1875 1885

Sheffield United striker Billy Sharp, who was once a Forest player earlier in his career and was not in the matchday squad on Tuesday, was attacked following a pitch invasion, which left him needing stitches in his lip.

A 31-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of assault for the incident, but Forest could be left being punished because of it as well.

The FA have launched an investigation into the incident, and per FA Rule E20b, Forest could be punished on the lower-end of the scale with a warning, but the more severe punishments are a stadium closure and potential points deduction if they are found guilty.

The Verdict

It was a shocking scene to see Sharp attacked in the way he was and there was widespread condemning of the guilty party for his actions.

Even though it was a terrible thing to happen though, going off what happened to Birmingham City a few years ago it would seem that a stadium ban is unlikely for Forest.

In the aftermath of Jack Grealish being punched on the pitch at St. Andrew’s, Birmingham were handed a £42,500 fine and warned about future conduct.

The difference with this incident is that thousands of Forest fans entered the field of play before the attack and it wasn’t just one individual on the pitch like the Grealish incident, so perhaps the book will be thrown at them a bit more.

It would be a shame for the well-behaved Forest fans if they were to have to miss their first home game in the Premier League in 22 years should they win promotion, but they first need to do the job at Wembley next week.