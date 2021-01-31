Nottingham Forest face last-gasp transfer battle with Middlesbrough in chase for West Brom man

Middlesbrough have entered the race to secure the arrival of West Bromwich Albion winger Kamil Grosicki before the transfer deadline with the Baggies wanting to cash in, per The Sun on Sunday (31/01/2021, p57).

Grosicki’s potential future has been subject to a lot of speculation throughout the month with the winger having missed out on a potential move to Nottingham Forest in the summer. The Poland international has reportedly been told he is free to leave the club after being given the chance to impress Sam Allardyce over the last few weeks.

Nottingham Forest have been continuously linked with a potential move to try and reignite a deal for the winger this month. According to this latest report from The Sun on Sunday (31/01/2021, p57), the Reds are still interested in sorting out a loan agreement with the Baggies for the 32-year-old before Monday’s deadline.

Quiz: Did each of these 18 ex-Middlesbrough players ever score a goal at the Riverside Stadium?

1 of 18 Ben Gibson Yes No

Middlesbrough have complicated matters for their Championship rivals by also registering an interest in the winger now, with both clubs preferring any deal to be a loan one rather than a permanent at this stage. West Brom though are aiming to sell the 32-year-old if they can instead of sending him out temporarily, per The Sun on Sunday (31/01/2021, p57).

The verdict

Middlesbrough have left it late to register their interest in Grosicki, but having now secured a loan deal for Yannick Bolasie they are now able to concentrate their remaining efforts on potentially bringing in the Poland international. The winger would be a good addition to the squad and he has plenty of proven Championship pedigree.

Warnock has been looking to add more natural wide players to his squad this month, and Grosicki is the type of player who can provide a real spark in the attacking third. The 32-year-old contributed to double figures for goals and assists in all of his final three campaigns with Hull City in the Championship (Sofascore). That often saw him use his threat on the counter to very good effect.

That would make him a good suit for the style that Warnock has his side playing at the moment. However, it seems that a deal could prove difficult amid Forest’s interest and given that the Baggies are wanting to sell him rather than loan him out. This one could go down to the wire.