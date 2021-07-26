Nottingham Forest face competition from Celtic as transfer chase heats up for Derby County man

Celtic have joined the race for highly-rated Derby County left-back Lee Buchanan, as reported by the Daily Record.

The 20-year-old, who has also been linked with a move to Nottingham Forest, made 35 appearances for The Rams last time out, emerging as an exciting prospect for Wayne Rooney’s side.

Buchanan also contributed with three assists during the 2020/21 campaign and proved to be a versatile option for his manager, playing as both a full-back and a winger.

The young Derby defender was subject to a rejected bid by the club’s East Midlands rivals last week, but they have since returned with an improved offer, according to The Sun on Sunday (25.7.21 – p62).

The left-back position is a priority area for The Reds this season. Yuri Ribeiro was released in June, whilst Gaetan Bong was told that he was free to leave too. Nicholas Ioannou has also departed this summer for Italian second-tier outfit Como 1907.

The verdict

Forest seem set that this is their man and that is why they have been so quick to respond with a follow-up bid. With the left-back role being such an urgent area for Chris Hughton to address, it would be no surprise if Forest put in a third bid if necessary.

Given Derby’s reluctance to sell, Buchanan will not come cheap, and should Celtic step up their interest, a bidding war could be on the horizon.

The young left-back has a very promising future ahead of him. He has proved to be defensively capable whilst also displaying attacking threat from the left side of the pitch.

With the growing interest in the full-back, it will be a hard task for Derby to keep him, but he would provide some much-needed cash.

