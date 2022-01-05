Nottingham Forest eyeing up transfer swoop for versatile 22-cap international

Nottingham Forest’s January transfer business is accelerating and they are now eyeing up a move for Canada international Richie Laryea, according to BBC reporter Natalie Jackson.

The Reds have already secured the signings of Aston Villa’s Keinan Davis on loan and the permanent addition of Bournemouth defender Steve Cook, and news has also emerged of the club’s interest in Millwall talisman Jed Wallace.

Steve Cooper though seemingly also wants to add a wing-back to his squad and Laryea has emerged as a target.

The 26-year-old has 22 caps to Canada for his name and plies his trade at club level in his home country for MLS side Toronto FC.

Laryea played 33 times in all competitions for Toronto during the 2021 season, with the majority of his appearances coming at right-back.

However Laryea is comfortable playing on the opposite side of the pitch having featured in at least eight matches at left-back, per transfermarkt, and he could provide competition to not only Djed Spence but also Sheffield United loanee Max Lowe on the left-hand side of the pitch – an area that Forest are struggling in.

The Verdict

International experience is always a good thing and Laryea has plenty of it.

Forest CEO Dane Murphy will have lots of contacts on the other side of the Atlantic Ocean so it’s no surprise to see them being linked to a player like the 26-year-old.

Djed Spence is remaining at Forest until at least the end of the season but with Jordi Osei-Tutu injured and a lack of depth in the other wing-back area, Laryea could be the ideal signing.

Not much is known about Laryea’s contract situation but if he’s available on a free transfer then it would be an absolute bargain – even if Forest have to pay a fee though he looks to be a pretty good option to take a punt on.