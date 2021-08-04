Nottingham Forest eyeing up transfer swoop for Manchester City teenager

Nottingham Forest could be set to bolster their attack as they have targeted Manchester City teenager Morgan Rogers, according to The Athletic.

And it could mean he re-unites with Brennan Johnson, with the pair teaming up together at League One side Lincoln City where they both spent time on loan.

Rogers, who was said to be offered by City as part of a deal to take Jack Grealish to the Etihad Stadium (per ESPN), scored six times in 28 outings for the Imps last season and featured mainly cutting in from the left-wing – a position that Forest need to strengthen ahead of the 2021-22 campaign.

The 19-year-old has featured for City in pre-season whilst their senior players who have been on international duty take their time to return, but he could be set for a step up in his development as Forest hold a big interest.

And it might not just be a loan deal that Forest try to do, with The Athletic reporting that the Reds could try to structure a permanent deal for Rogers, but he may cost in excess of £9 million to prize away from Manchester.

There is a number of clubs interested in Rogers though according to Paul Taylor, so a deal does not seem like it will be easy to get over the line for CEO Dane Murphy and the transfer team at the City Ground.

The Verdict

It seems like a natural progression in Rogers’ career to make that step up from League One last season to the Championship this season, and there’s perhaps no better fit for him that Nottingham Forest right now.

There’s a chemistry on the pitch between Rogers and Brennan Johnson which flourished at Lincoln and that could only be a good thing for Chris Hughton if he manages to get a deal sorted for the teen.

It’s interesting though that Forest would be open to trying their luck with a permanent move for Rogers though – there’s clearly money to spend at the club with bids in for Josh Laurent and Lee Buchanan, but you’d have to imagine that Rogers would be out of reach at this moment in time and that they’d have to settle for a loan – but in this case that is better than nothing.