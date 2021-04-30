Nottingham Forest eyeing up transfer move for Tottenham Hotspur player

Nottingham Forest are interested in signing Tottenham Hotspur winger Jack Clarke this summer, according to the Athletic.

The Reds are already planning for the summer after mathematical safety was guaranteed last week, with attacking reinforcements on their radar.

Forest have struggled for goals and are one of the lowest-scoring teams in the division, with Blackpool’s Jerry Yates and Middlesbrough’s Britt Assombalonga being considered.

The Athletic claim that Spurs’ Jack Clarke is also of interest to Forest, with the winger finding game time in North London hard to come by since joining from Leeds United in 2019.

Quiz: Did Nottingham Forest sign each of these 19 players on a free transfer or not?

1 of 19 Jack Colback? Yes No

Clarke burst onto the scene at Elland Road in 2018/19, making 22 league appearances under Marcelo Bielsa, scoring two goals and chipping in with two assists.

The winger sealed a permanent £10million move to Spurs the following summer, but despite returning to Leeds on loan, he flattered to deceive in the first half of the campaign.

Clarke spent the second half of last season on loan with QPR, and has spent time on loan with Stoke City this season. The attacker made 14 appearances for the Potters and registered two assists before injuries intervened.

The Verdict

I’m not sure about this one.

Clarke looked to be a real talent when he came through the ranks at Leeds United, but he hasn’t been able to settle since moving to Spurs.

His performances for Stoke were decent at times, but he failed to nail down a regular place in the side before injuries occurred.

With a full-season under his belt, though, he could thrive.