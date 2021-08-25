Nottingham Forest eyeing up move for winger who recorded 4 goals and 4 assists last term

Nottingham Forest have been linked with Antalyaspor wideman Paul Mukairu, according to Nexus Sport.

The 21-year-old added four goals and four assists in a loan spell at Vincent Kompany’s Anderlecht last season and could provide competition for places with Alex Mighten off the left flank.

Four consecutive one goal losses have Forest rock bottom of the Championship with Chris Hughton under pressure at the helm.

Should he keep his job for this weekend’s trip to local rivals Derby County, then it feels like a must win for the former Newcastle United boss, with the club potentially making a change in the international break that follows the fixture.

It will be a demonstration of the faith the board still have in Hughton with their transfer dealings over the next seven days. The club have made four additions so far, three loans and one free transfer with ten players leaving the club.

Though it is a group of players capable of far more than a relegation battle, Hughton deserves the chance to replenish the squad after the mass exodus.

His position could become untenable amongst the board and the fanbase if they lose to struggling rivals Derby who have been working under strict transfer restrictions this summer.

The Verdict

Mukairu would be another intriguing addition in what is a very exciting Forest squad.

Since Dane Murphy was appointed Chief Executive Officer at the club in July, having previously helped Barnsley rise from League One to the Championship play-offs, the expectation in terms of quality of transfer business has increased.

The club have been all over the place with so many dealings under so many different managers and for once they need some stability. Chris Hughton can provide that and if given the tools to manipulate this squad into one in his image, his Championship promotion experience may still be valid at the club.

They should not be flirting with the relegation zone for much longer.

Quiz: 12 of these 25 Nottingham Forest facts are fake – Can you identify them?

1 of 25 Forest were founded in 1865? True False