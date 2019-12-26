Nottingham Forest eyeing up move for defender

Nottingham Forest are interested in signing Nantes defender Nicolas Pallois, according to reports from L’Equipe via Sport Witness.

The Reds have been relatively solid in defence this season, conceding only 23 goals in the Championship due to the impressive form of Michael Dawson and Joe Worrall.

But Sabri Lamouchi’s side have struggled in recent weeks and have won only one of their last seven matches, conceding 10 goals in their last five games.

But with Dawson’s current deal at the City Ground set to expire at the end of the season, and Chema being linked with a move to Almeria, it is claimed that they are now interested in signing Pallois.

Pallois is a 32-year-old who currently plays for Nantes, and the centre-half has made 73 appearances for the club since arriving from Bordeaux in 2017.

The experienced defender has made 18 appearances in all competitions this season, helping Nantes climb to fifth spot in the Ligue 1 table.

The report claims, though, that whilst Forest have an interest in Pallois, a summer exit is looking more likely for the defender – who signed a new four-year deal at Nantes in the summer.

Forest face Hull City on Boxing Day, with the Reds sitting ninth in the Sky Bet Championship table.

The Verdict

I personally don’t believe that this is a signing which Forest should be looking to explore.

They have a lot of centre-backs at the moment and I’d concentrate on getting rid of the likes of Yohan Benalouane and Michael Hefele, then look to strengthen in other positions.

I don’t see the point in them splashing the cash on a 32-year-old defender, when they have plenty at the club already.