Nottingham Forest eyeing up move for defender from European top-flight club

Nottingham Forest are reportedly interested in Panathinaikos right-back Mattias Johansson and there have been suggestions that preliminary contact has been made over a move to the City Ground.

The 28-year-old defender’s contract with the Greek side is set to expire this summer and it appears his next move could be to join up with Sabri Lamouchi’s squad.

Greek newspaper Live Sport have reported (via Pagenews) that the Championship outfit are interested in Johansson.

The report claims that there has been “flirting” between the two parties and that preliminary contact may have been made over joining Forest after he leaves Panathinaikos.

It appears the Reds may face some competition for the 28-year-old as Panathinaikos’ Super League 1 rivals PAOK are also understood to be keen on signing him this summer.

Johansson joined the Greek club in 2017 and has become a regular fixture in their starting XI – making 70 appearances so far.

Forest already have a number of options at right-back, including Matty Cash, Carl Jenkinson, and Tendayi Darikwa, but may be looking at the Swedish international as a potential replacement for the former.

Cash has been linked with a move to AC Milan and West Ham United this season and could be the target of fresh interest in the upcoming window.

The Verdict

This is a bit of a left-field move from Forest given the options they already have at right-back.

Cash has been phenomenal this season, while Jenkinson is an experienced head and Darikwa has shown his quality in the past.

Signing Johansson may just be a contingency plan for Cash’s potential exit, however, which would make a lot of sense.