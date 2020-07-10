Nottingham Forest eyeing up move for defender

Nottingham Forest remain interested in signing FC Chambly defender Oumar Gonzalez this summer, according to reports from France Football.

The Reds look set to finish in the Championship play-offs this season, and will be hopeful of making a long-awaited return to the Premier League under Sabri Lamouchi.

Regardless of whichever division they find themselves in next season, though, Lamouchi will be keen to strengthen his squad in every area of the pitch.

22-year-old Gonzalez made 21 appearances for Chambly in Ligue 2 last term, but his future looks uncertain heading into the 2020/21 campaign.

The powerful centre-half only joined Chambly in the summer, arriving from French side Metz, and is now said to be attracting interest from Forest.

France Football claim that Forest remain interested in the Cameroonian defender, as they look to bolster their defensive ranks ahead of next season.

Forest sit fifth in the Championship table, after losing 1-0 to promotion rivals Fulham in midweek.

The Verdict

Gonzalez looks to be a really strong, dominant defender who could be a very useful addition for the Reds ahead of next season.

Michael Dawson has obviously put pen to paper on a new deal at the City Ground, but you can’t envisage that he will play too many games next season.

With Yohan Benalouane and Michael Hefele also facing uncertain futures on Trentside, Lamouchi needs to bring in a defender or two this summer, in order to provide cover for Joe Worrall and Tobias Figueiredo.