Nottingham Forest eyeing up League Two talent in potential transfer move

Nottingham Forest could be set to add to their goalkeeping ranks in January as they are looking at Mansfield Town youngster Owen Mason, according to The Sun On Sunday (November 7, page 59).

Mason is a second year scholar at the Stags and is their first-choice in the under-18’s side, and has recently been called up to the Republic of Ireland under-19’s squad.

He has been capped at under-18 level for the Emerald Isle and he also has links to Forest’s historic cross-river rivals Notts County, having started his career at the Magpies.

Forest have a plethora of goalkeeping options at senior level, with Brice Samba the first-choice for Steve Cooper with Ethan Horvath and Jordan Smith as back-up.

It’s likely though that Forest are looking at Mason for their development squad with a view to seeing him in the first-team in a few years should their interest be firmed up with an offer.

The Verdict

Not much is known about Mason but if he’s playing for a League Two side and being called up for Ireland’s youth squads then he must have something about him.

It wouldn’t be too expensive for Forest to take a punt considering the stopper is yet to sign a professional deal with the Stags yet, and interest from a Championship side would surely be a head-turner.

Mansfield themselves have multiple first-team goalkeepers already – two of those being on loan – and one of those just so happens to be a Forest man in George Shelvey, so that could perhaps be used as a negotiation tool for Mason’s potential signing.