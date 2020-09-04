Nottingham Forest eyeing up agreement with Liverpool over attacker

Nottingham Forest are weighing up a loan move for Sheyi Ojo and are thought to be keen on bringing the Liverpool man to the City Ground, according to Goal.

The report reveals that the Reds are eager to ship out a number of fringe players either on loan or on a permanent basis this transfer window and Ojo could once again find himself away from the club.

The winger has been at the likes of Rangers and Fulham on a temporary basis in recent years, with him seemingly falling down the Reds’ pecking order.

At Rangers, he showed glimpses of what he could do last season but not on a consistent enough basis and, if he did join Nottingham Forest, the Tricky Trees would hope that he could find that extra level.

The Verdict

Ojo is a player of talent, that cannot be doubted, but he needs to find somewhere where he can be happy and produce his best stuff.

His time at Liverpool seems to have a fairly imminent expiry on it and another loan could well be the latest sign that long-term he is not a part of the Anfield club’s plans.

Forest, then, will be hoping he uses any move to their club as a way of really kick-starting his career.