Highlights Will Smallbone has emerged as a transfer target for Nottingham Forest, with Luton Town and Bournemouth also interested.

Smallbone's performances in the Championship have caught the attention of clubs, but his future at Southampton is uncertain.

While Forest offers Premier League status, Smallbone may struggle for game time and impact in a squad with strong options in the creative midfield position. There may be better options for him if he's looking to leave Southampton.

Will Smallbone has emerged as a potential transfer target for Nottingham Forest.

According to the Daily Mail, the Reds are interested in a move for the Southampton playmaker.

However, Steve Cooper’s side faces competition for the Irishman this summer.

Top-flight rivals Luton Town and Bournemouth are also eyeing a move for the 23-year-old.

Sides in the Championship such as Blackburn Rovers, Hull City and Sunderland are also weighing up a move for the Saints midfielder.

Would Will Smallbone be a good signing for Nottingham Forest?

Smallbone spent last season on loan at Stoke City, making 43 league appearances for the Potters.

The Irishman’s performances in the second tier have earned him the attention of several clubs, with his Southampton future now in doubt going into the upcoming campaign.

Here we ask our FLW writers their verdict on whether Smallbone would be a good signing for Forest…

Declan Harte

Martin appears to be keen to work with Smallbone, having previously attempted to sign the Irish international during his time at Swansea City.

That should give him another opportunity to prove himself at St. Mary’s, having previously fallen down the pecking order under the likes of Ralph Hassenhuttl.

But if Southampton receive a reasonable offer for him, then it will be hard to argue that he would be worth keeping.

Smallbone contributed three goals and five assists in a struggling Stoke side last year, so has proven himself a dependable figure at Championship level.

He could certainly contribute to a promotion push, which is what Southampton will be aiming for this season.

But the chance to sign for Forest could prove appealing to the player given their Premier League status.

An offer of £5 to 8 million would be hard to turn down, but anything less wouldn’t make selling worthwhile.

Smallbone also wouldn’t walk into this Forest side.

He could be a solid addition to strengthen their squad, but he would likely be used in rotation and off the bench.

So if Smallbone wants to prioritise game time, then he should look to stay at St. Mary’s.

Alfie Burns

A move to Nottingham Forest doesn't feel like it's going to be the right option for Smallbone this summer.

At Southampton, he's got a manager in Russell Martin, who clearly rates him very highly. He's tried to sign him in the past and plays an exciting brand of possession-based football, which should suit him.

A move to Forest, whilst offering a chance to step up into the Premier League, would see him joining a squad that will be fighting in the bottom third of the division and, subsequently, it will be tough to make the desired impact in a side that only averaged 37.2% possession across the last season.

Furthermore, there are good options in that creative midfield position at Forest, namely Morgan Gibbs-White. The England U21 international is knocking on the door of a senior call-up and embarking on another big year personally. The Forest attacking unit will be built around him and it's hard to see Smallbone getting the number of minutes he'd desire in the position he can properly influence the game.

If he's searching for an exit at St Mary's, which I'd advise against, there are better options out there.