Nottingham Forest eyeing multi-million pound move for Wolves man ahead of summer window

Nottingham Forest are eyeing a potential swoop for Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White, according to a Patreon report from journalist Alan Nixon.

As cited by Birmingham Live, it is understood that the Reds will be willing to offer as much as £20m to Wolves for Gibbs-White.

The 22-year-old has also recently been linked with a move to Southampton who could provide competition to Forest for his signature.

Gibbs-White previously worked alongside Reds manager Steve Cooper at Swansea City during the 2020/21 campaign.

The attacking midfielder provided two direct goal contributions in five appearances for the Welsh outfit in the second-tier in this particular loan spell.

Wolves sanctioned another temporary exit for Gibbs-White last season as he joined Sheffield United.

A stand-out performer for the Blades in the Championship, Gibbs-White managed to score 12 goals for the club at this level whilst he also provided 10 assists for his team-mates.

As per a recent report from The Athletic, Wolves have offered the midfielder a new contract in an attempt to convince him to stay at Molineux.

Forest will be keen to bolster their squad this summer after sealing promotion to the Premier League yesterday.

An own-goal from Levi Colwill allowed the Reds to secure a 1-0 victory over Huddersfield Town at Wembley Stadium.

1 of 26 Braian Ojeda Fee Free

The Verdict

If Forest are indeed interested in making a move for Gibbs-White, this could turn out to be a good bit of business by the club.

Having made considerable strides in terms of his development at Bramall Lane in the previous term, there is every chance that the Wolves academy graduate could go on to excel at the City Ground.

Whereas Gibbs-White has only ever managed to provide two direct goal contributions in the top-flight during his career, there is every chance that he could benefit from learning from the guidance of Cooper who managed to get the best out of Brennan Johnson, Ryan Yates and Djed Spence in the 2021/22 campaign.

In order to avoid the possibility of missing out on Gibbs-White, Forest may need to act quickly when the transfer window opens next month.