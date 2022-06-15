Nottingham Forest eyeing move for 50-cap international

Premier League outfit Nottingham Forest are one of two sides that could land Cyle Larin on the expiration of his contract at Besiktas, according to a report from turkiyegazetesi.com.

The 27-year-old is available on a free transfer because of his contract situation in Turkey and Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis is keen to take the Canadian to either Olympiacos or Forest, with the Greek side also thought to be interested in securing his signature.

Recording seven goals and one assist in the Turkish top tier last term and managing to get on the scoresheet in the Champions League, he became one of Besiktas’ most valuable players, but won’t receive a fee for his services with their offer to extend his stay not meeting his demands according to turkiyegazetesi.com.

The same outlet are reporting that he will either sign for Marinakis’s Greek side or Forest, with the Reds in need of strengthening their wing and forward areas this summer with the Canadian able to play in both areas.

He may not have been as prolific as he was during the 2020/21 season, registering 19 goals in 38 league matches that term, but that hasn’t deterred the East Midlands who are in desperate need of more firepower after losing the likes of Philip Zinckernagel and Keinan Davis on the expiration of their loan deals at the City Ground.

Lewis Grabban is also not guaranteed to remain at the club beyond the summer with his existing contract set to come to an end in under a month.

The Verdict:

This could be a good move for Forest who are in need of at least two options in the forward department this summer, even if Grabban remains at the City Ground beyond the summer.

Forest need to make sure they have enough firepower to give themselves the best chance of remaining afloat in the division but also need to make sure they aren’t spending too much either, so the free arrival of Larin could pay dividends.

Sam Surridge may have been a prolific figure during the second half of last term with Cooper seemingly getting the best out of the ex-AFC Bournemouth man – but he isn’t proven in the top flight yet and this is why he will need help and competition.

Larin may not have experience in the English top tier yet either, but has proven himself in multiple countries as a regular goalscorer and he’s someone certainly worth taking a risk on, especially on a free transfer.

Also playing as a winger, he could give Cooper the chance to switch systems and that can only be a good thing for a side that adapted to different formations seamlessly during 2021/22, potentially a key factor in their promotion push.