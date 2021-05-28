Nottingham Forest eyeing loan move for familiar face ahead of 2021/22 campaign

Nottingham Forest are reportedly trying to negotiate a new loan for Benfica midfielder Filip Krovinovic according to Portuguese media outlet A Bola (via Sport Witness).

Krovinovic spent the second-half of this year’s campaign on loan with Chris Hughton’s side, and showed glimpses of his quality whilst with the Reds at the City Ground.

The midfielder made 19 appearances in total for Forest in the 2020/21 season, and chipped in with one goal and two assists in what was a frustrating league campaign on the whole for the Reds.

The 25-year-old still has a year remaining on his current contract with Benfica, but A Bola claim that the Portuguese side are looking to move him on ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

It is also reported that two clubs in total are exploring a loan deal for Krovinovic, although the second side remains unnamed at this stage.

Nottingham Forest will be hoping they can build on some improved performances in the second-half of this year’s campaign, as they finished 17th in the Championship table.

Krovinovic has experience of playing in the Championship with other clubs as well, having played his part in West Brom’s promotion-winning campaign in the 2019/20 season.

The Verdict:

This could turn out to be an excellent bit of business by the Reds.

Krovinovic evidently isn’t in Benfica’s plans for the immediate future, so it makes sense for Chris Hughton’s side to target him once again heading into the summer transfer window.

He’s a player that was clearly loving his time at the City Ground in the 2020/21 season, and the club’s supporters will be eager to see him extend his stay heading into the new league campaign.

If they can add a few more new players to their squad, then I really wouldn’t be surprised if Nottingham Forest were to finish in the top-half of the Championship table next season.