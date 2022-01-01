Nottingham Forest eyeing January swoop for Premier League teenager

Leeds United striker Sam Greenwood is a January transfer target for Nottingham Forest, a report from Leeds Live has revealed.

Greenwood joined Leeds from Arsenal back in the summer of 2020, and has since gone on to be prolific at youth level for the Elland Road club.

That saw the 19-year-old handed his Premier League debut last month, ironically against the Gunners.

Now it appears as though Greenwood could potentially be set for more regular first-team game time in the second half of this season, thanks to a January move away.

According to this latest update, the teenager is among Forest’s list of potential striker targets, and the Championship side are said to have watched him in Leeds recent Under 23s game with Leicester, in which Greenwood notched an assist.

If confirmed, Greenwood might not be the only Premier League striker to make a move to The City Ground this month.

It was reported earlier this week that Forest are closing in on a loan deal for Aston Villa striker Keinan Davis until the end of the season.

The Verdict

This could be a rather decent signing for Forest in fairness.

Strikers are clearly something they need in this window, and Greenwood is a promising young option, who could certainly add some extra firepower to the club’s attack.

You feel that the teenager himself could also benefit from such a move, to give him the chance to experience regular senior football for the first time in his career, with a team pushing for a play-off place, and experience that could also be useful for Greenwood.

This therefore, does look like being a move that could work out rather well for all of those involved in it.