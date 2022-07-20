Nottingham Forest eyeing £25m-rated Championship transfer swoop

Nottingham Forest are set to make a move for Watford forward Emmanuel Dennis, it has been claimed.

As per the Daily Mail, the Reds are exploring a deal to bring the Hornets forward to the City Ground ahead of their Premier League return.

Dennis joined Watford for a reported fee of £3 million from Club Brugge last summer, but the Hornets are said to rate the Nigerian at £25 million this window.

That valuation comes after a decent individual showing for the 24-year-old in a poor Watford side that were relegated back to the Championship.

In 33 Premier League outings, the forward netted 10 times, as well as laying on six assists for his teammates.

The likes of Villareal, Everton and West Ham United have all been linked with a potential transfer for the Nigerian this summer so far, but as yet, no move has materialised.

If Dennis does depart Vicarage Road, it would not come as a surprise to many, given he was widely expected to have departed the club by this stage.

Interestingly, in an interview earlier this month, Hornets sporting director Cristiano Giaretta revealed that Dennis, along with Ismaila Sarr, the Hornets other star player, would both be available for selection in the season opener against Sheffield United were they still at the club by then.

Giaretta told the Watford Observer: “It’s highly likely that if they are here when the season starts, they will be available for first-team games if Rob chooses to select them.”

“They would like to leave and have been looking at potential moves, but they are not causing us any problems.

“They are not banging on our door to get away as soon as they can.

“They will stay at the club if the market doesn’t deliver something we think is acceptable, in the same way Sarr stayed with us the last time we were in the Championship.”

Quiz: 20 statements about former Watford players – Are they true or false?

1 of 20 RICHARLISON IS CURRENTLY AN EVERTON PLAYER TRUE FALSE

The Verdict

It will certainly be interesting to see how things transpire in the coming weeks with the Championship season just around the corner.

This would be an exciting addition to Nottingham Forest’s squad ahead of the new campaign.

However, whether or not they will be willing to match the Hornets valuation of their star forward remains to be seen.

What does seem clear is that Watford will only do business and sell their key assets this summer if a club makes the right offer for them.

Nobody expected Dennis to still be at Vicarage Road at this stage, however, after recent comments from the Hornets sporting director, and Dennis being integrated into pre-season training, there is a good chance the Nigerian will remain unless Watford receive a substantial satisfactory offer.

At this stage you’d say it’s more likely he will leave than remain, but it all hinges on a club stumping up the cash.