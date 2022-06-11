Nottingham Forest eye Premier League player as Djed Spence alternative

Nottingham Forest have identified Liverpool defender Neco Williams as a replacement for Djed Spence, according to The Guardian.

Spence played a starring role in Forest’s promotion in 2021/22 after joining on a season-long loan from Middlesbrough but despite the Reds’ interest in re-signing him permanently, it is said he is now close to joining Tottenham in a deal worth around £20 million.

The 21-year-old will be a hard player to replace but the Championship play-off final winners are wasting no time looking to do so.

The Guardian has reported that Forest are interested in signing Williams as an alternative to Spence.

The Wales international was sent out on loan to Fulham in the second half of last season by parent club Liverpool and helped them win the Championship.

Marco Silva’s side are reportedly one of the sides competing with Forest for Williams’ signature in the summer window, alongside Crystal Palace and Brentford.

90min has reported that Liverpool want around £15 million for the 21-year-old and are closing in on the signing of Aberdeen youngster Calvin Ramsay to bolster their options at right-back.

The Verdict

Missing out on Spence is undoubtedly a blow given what a phenomenal season he had for them in 2021/22 but it’s positive that the Reds are wasting no time searching for a replacement.

Williams certainly looks like a suitable alternative and the prospect of the 21-year-old developing under Steve Cooper is an exciting one.

Winning the race for him is not going to be easy, however, as the Wales international clearly enjoyed his football at Craven Cottage over the last few months and there are links to more established Premier League teams like Palace keen.

Forest should be looking at other players as well as they try to fill the gap Spence leaves.