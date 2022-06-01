Nottingham Forest eye Newcastle United deal

Nottingham Forest are interested in making a move for Newcastle United’s Jamaal Lascelles.

According to The Athletic, the Reds are looking into the future of the Magpies’ defender.

The 28-year-old has found himself falling down the pecking order at St James’ Park since the arrival of Eddie Howe midway through the campaign.

The centre-back was a constant presence in the side until a big January spend which helped propel United away from a relegation battle in the top flight.

With further recruitment expected at Newcastle, it is possible that his importance in the squad will decrease further.

However, Forest could be a chance for a reset with Steve Cooper’s side keen to bring the Reds’ academy graduate back to the club.

Lascelles came through at the City Ground in 2011 and made over 30 appearances for the club before departing for Newcastle in 2014.

The Englishman has gone on to become an important player for the side over the years, making nearly 200 appearances for the club as they re-established themselves in the Premier League.

Forest have options in their defence, but could be looking to strengthen with top flight experience such as Lascelles.

This will be the club’s first season in the top division since 1999 having beaten Huddersfield Town in the play-off final at the weekend.

The Verdict

Lascelles has done well for Newcastle in recent seasons and was a key player when the side first earned promotion under Rafa Benitez.

The defender has five seasons’ worth of experience in the top flight and has proven himself as a capable dressing room leader.

These could be vital things for Forest to have as they embark on this journey into the Premier League.

A return to the City Ground for Lascelles would also be a good move for Lascelles as he seeks greater playing time next season.