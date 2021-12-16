Nottingham Forest eye loan-to-buy deal with Serie A club

Nottingham Forest January striker search has reportedly led them to an unidentified Serie A player that could join on a loan deal that may lead to a permanent move.

While Lewis Grabban looks to have rediscovered his form under Steve Cooper, Lyle Taylor has continued to struggle and it is understood that the Reds are prioritising a striker in the upcoming window.

Multiple players in English football, including Arsenal’s Folarin Balogun and Aston Villa’s Keinan Davis, have been linked but it seems the Championship outfit have been looking in Europe as well.

The Athletic has reported that Forest have explored options overseas, with an unidentified Serie A player on their radar.

It’s said the striker would join on loan with a view to a permanent move in the future.

The Reds have already signed five loan players this term – Arsenal defender Jordi Osei-Tutu, Manchester United midfielder James Garner, Middlesbrough defender Djed Spence, Sheffield United defender Max Lowe, and Watford winger Philip Zinckernagel – and only five can feature in an EFL matchday squad, so the addition of a sixth would leave Cooper with a decision to make.

The Verdict

The January one is going to be a really interesting one at the City Ground as it is Cooper’s first at the helm.

They’re now just four points off the play-offs in eighth and so surely the priority will be to give him the tools needed to secure a top six finish, rather than look at a long-term rebuild as may have been suspected when he first joined.

Taylor has struggled this term and Grabban can be a streaky scorer so more firepower is clearly needed.

There’s no doubt a striker arriving from Serie A would excite the fanbase but time will tell if it proves a shrewd bit of business.