Nottingham Forest expected to see off Championship rivals to land 30-y/o defender

Nottingham Forest appear to have moved ahead of QPR in the race to sign Bournemouth centre-back Steve Cook, with a deal said to be ‘close’.

The 30-year-old is a Cherries legend but he has endured a frustrating season under Scott Parker, with Gary Cahill and Lloyd Kelly the first choice pairing at the Vitality Stadium, meaning Cook has made just three league appearances.

Therefore, a move has always seemed likely this month and it’s been reported that the R’s and Forest are both keen.

And, The Sun have claimed today that the Reds are in pole position to bring Cook in, as they state that an agreement between the two clubs is close ahead of the switch.

Forest boss Steve Cooper has been keen to bring in one centre-back as he looks to add to his squad for the remainder of the campaign as the East Midlands outfit look to secure a top six finish.

If the move does go through, Forest will be getting a player who has won promotion from this level in the past.

The verdict

This would be a very good signing for Forest as Cook still has a lot to offer and his leadership and experience could be key as the pressure builds over the coming months.

It’s not as if the Reds are desperately short in defence, but with Cooper playing a back three, Cook could make the Forest defence stronger if he does arrive.

So, this would be a smart bit of business if it happens, with Forest seemingly set to be very busy this month.

