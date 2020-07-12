Nottingham Forest enter talks with prolific 11-goal ace

Nottingham Forest have reportedly entered talks with free agent Lyle Taylor, according to reputable journalist Alan Nixon.

Taylor is on the lookout for a new club following his release by Charlton Athletic upon the expiry of his contract, after refusing to play any part in the remainder of their season.

Taylor is understood to have a “life-changing move” lined up after his departure from the Valley, after scoring 36 goals in 67 games for the Addicks.

The 30-year-old scored 25 goals to help Charlton win promotion from League One last term, and the Montserrat international also scored 11 goals in 22 games this season, to help boost their hopes of survival.

Now available to sign on a free transfer, Nixon claims that “talks have begun” between Nottingham Forest and Taylor, with the Reds reportedly keen to sign him regardless of whether they win promotion or not.

Forest sit fifth in the Championship table with a play-off finish looking likely, and Sabri Lamouchi will be keen to strengthen his attacking options this summer, and provide cover for the prolific Lewis Grabban.

The Verdict

To sign a proven goalscorer like Taylor on a free transfer would be a massive coup.

Lewis Grabban has been excellent this season and scored his 20th goal of the campaign at the weekend, but he’s approaching the age of 33 and needs quality cover.

Taylor is also getting on a bit now, but his goalscoring qualities are excellent and he would be a shrewd addition for Lamouchi’s side.