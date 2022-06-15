Nottingham Forest enter race for Europe based winger

Nottingham Forest have joined the list of clubs competing to sign Schalke winger Rabbi Matondo, a report from German outlet Bild has reported.

Matondo joined Schalke from Manchester City back in 2019, and has since made 32 appearances in all competitions for the German club.

However, the 21-year-old has spent the past season-and-a-half out on loan elsewhere, first with Stoke and then Cercle Brugge during the 2021/22 season, where he scored ten goals in 27 games.

Now it seems as though Matondo could be on the move again this summer, with a number of clubs seemingly interested in his services.

According to this latest update, Forest are among six clubs keen on a move to sign the winger, who has just a year remaining on his current contract with Schalke, and could be available for a fee of £3.5million.

The likes of Leeds, Celtic and Rangers have also been credited with an interest in Matondo recently, with the 21-year-old seemingly in demand now the summer window has opened.

The Verdict

This does look as though it may be a rather useful signing for Forest if they can get it done.

You get the feeling that are going to need to bring in some extra depth to their side, if they are to have a chance of being competitive in the Premier League next season.

Matondo would obviously provide an option for them, and at £3.5million, he would no doubt be affordable for Forest, especially with the top-flight finances that will be coming into The City Ground.

His return for Cercle Brugge this season also showed signs of promise, and with a long time left in his career to become a major asset, this could be one that is worth pursuing for Forest.