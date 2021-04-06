Nottingham Forest enter discussions over permanent exit for 22-year-old

Oxford United are in talks with Nottingham Forest over a permanent move for Marcus McGuane, according to BBC Radio Oxford.

McGuane joined Forest from Barcelona last season, after impressing in the Spanish club’s youth ranks having previously been on Arsenal’s books.

The 22-year-old is yet to make a first-team appearance for the Reds, though, and was sent on loan to League One side Oxford United in the summer.

McGuane impressed in his 20 appearances for Oxford, before picking up a thigh injury which sidelined him for the rest of the season back in January.

But Oxford are keen to bring McGuane back to the Kassam Stadium on a permanent basis, and according to BBC Radio Oxford, discussions are underway regarding a permanent move for the midfielder.

Karl Robinson has hinted that a move could be in the pipeline, with the U’s play-off hopes looking faint after losing 2-1 to Accrington Stanley on Monday.

The Verdict

This is a bit of a strange one.

McGuane is yet to make an appearance for the Reds and has been playing in their Under-23s’ before joining Oxford, and it looked as if this would be the season where Forest would have a good look at him from afar.

He did well at Oxford, but the club clearly don’t see him as someone who break into the first-team next season.

If Oxford pay a good fee for him, then it could be helpful as Chris Hughton looks to strengthen his squad ahead of next season.