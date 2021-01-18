Nottingham Forest edging closer to first January signing

Nottingham Forest are closing in on the loan signing of midfielder Filip Krovinovic, according to Record.

Chris Hughton will be hopeful of adding to his squad this month, with Krovinovic looking likely to become their first signing of the January window.

The Benfica midfielder – who has spent the last two seasons on loan at West Brom – is facing an uncertain future at the Hawthorns.

He played an integral role in helping Albion win promotion last season, scoring three goals and registering four assists under Slaven Bilic.

This season, however, he has made only five starts in the Premier League, and game time hasn’t been regular under Sam Allardyce.

Benfica could be set to cut his loan spell at West Brom short, and according to Record, the midfielder is closing in on a loan move to Nottingham Forest, with negotiations underway.

Chris Hughton has said that he will look to bring in attack-minded options this month, as his side look to build on a magnificent 3-1 win over Millwall at the weekend.

John Percy recently reported that Krovinovic would be joining Hajduk Split, but this does not look to be the case anymore.

The Verdict

This would be a really positive start to the transfer window.

Krovinovic is exactly the type of player Forest are missing. He is a creative midfielder who can play as a number 8 or as a number 10.

The 25-year-old impressed me last season, and I think he has all the attributes to help him thrive at the City Ground.

He can pass, dribble and he doesn’t mind the physicality of the division.