Nottingham Forest edge closer to signing of 21-year-old

Nottingham Forest are reportedly set to complete the signing of midfielder Braian Ojeda, according to ABC’s Bruno Pont.

Chris Hughton is keen to strengthen his squad before next week’s transfer deadline, with Ojeda emerging as a target for the Reds.

According to ABC’s Bruno Pont, Ojeda is set to move to Forest on a four-year deal, having been left out of the Olimpia squad to face Sol de America last night.

Ojeda – a Paraguayan central midfielder – came through the ranks at Olimpia and has made 35 appearances for the club in all competitions.

The 21-year-old impressed in the Copa Libertadores for Olimpia last season, and can play as a box-to-box or holding midfielder.

Forest have found it difficult to bring in players this summer, with four of their five summer additions arriving on loan deals.

Ojeda, though, appears to be their newest permanent signing, as Chris Hughton looks to add players to his squad before next week.

The Verdict

This is a rumour which appears to have come from nowhere, and it makes for interesting reading.

On the face of it, Ojeda looks to be a highly-rated player over in Paraguay, and their players and journalists seem to be surprised and sad that he is leaving.

He was left out of their squad last night, so something is obviously happening.

A four-year deal is a big statement of intent by Forest, especially given that he is an unproven talent who has only ever played in Paraguay. I’m intrigued to see how it works out.