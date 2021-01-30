Nottingham Forest edge closer to second January signing, medical scheduled

Manchester United midfielder James Garner is undergoing a medical with Nottingham Forest ahead of a potential loan move following the termination of his temporary spell with Watford.

Garner has spent the first half of the campaign out on loan at Vicarage Road, and the 19-year-old has managed to register one assist for the Hornets in 20 Championship appearances, as well as averaging 0.9 shots and 0.8 key passes per game (Sofascore). However, competition from the likes of Nathaniel Chalobah, Will Hughes and Tom Cleverly has limited his impact.

That has seen Manchester United make the decision to terminate his loan at Watford, and it is thought that the Red Devils are intending to send him out on loan to another Championship club before Monday’s deadline. It had been reported that Queens Park Rangers were interested in adding the 19-year-old to their squad.

However, according to the Athletic reporter Adam Leventhal, Nottingham Forest were another side that are an option for Manchester United to consider sending Garner to.

Chris Hughton’s side have been in the market for another midfielder and having reportedly been turned down by Bournemouth’s Dan Gosling.

Football Insider are now reporting that the Reds are closing in on signing the 19-year-old with a medical taking place today.

The verdict

Garner would be an interesting addition at the City Ground and he would be a sensible option for them to consider. Hughton’s side are in need of adding a little more quality in possession and more of a goal threat to the midfield area and the 19-year-old has the potential quality to add those abilities to their squad.

The midfielder will have learned a lot from his loan spell with Watford, and will be motivated to prove his quality and that he can be a crucial first-team player in the Championship. There were flashes of his ability on display at Vicarage Road, but the change in managers saw him fall out of favour somewhat and meant that he needs a new challenge.

Forest are in a different sort of battle than Watford’s promotion one. There is not the same level of quality of options available to Hughton and that would mean that Garner stands a good chance of featuring more regularly at the City Ground. He would represent a low-risk addition on a loan deal and he could well provide the Reds with the qualities they have been lacking.